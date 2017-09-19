Hidden in plain sight: clues in teen rooms could reveal drug abuse

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A traveling bedroom is helping parents find out if their child is using drugs or alcohol.

The interactive room exhibit “Hidden in Plain Sight” provided parents with clues from a teen’s bedroom to help figure out if their child is experimenting with drugs or alcohol.

According to Tri-county Board of Recovery representative Ian Ridgeway, who set up the makeshift room, drugs and alcohol could be hidden just about anywhere in a room. Water bottles, piggy banks, cases of breath mints or even a pair of rolled up socks are all potential hiding places for users to hide drugs and alcohol. Ridgeway said some other common hiding spaces are in stuffed animals, pockets, backpacks, pillows and makeup containers.

The exhibit is part of the three day event sponsored Miami County Recovery Council, Miami County Public Health, and Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services for Heroin and Opioid Awareness Week.

Tuesday night the Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell and members of Miami County Family of Addicts were guess speakers in the series of events. Miami County Public Health will also conducted Narcan training and distributed free Project DAWN Narcan kits.

The three day event takes place September 18, 19, and 20, 2017 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 6 pm to 8 pm each night.