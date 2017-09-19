Kent State athlete’s death ruled exertional heat stroke

By Published:
(Courtesy: Kent State Football twitter)

KENT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner has ruled exertional heat stroke caused the death of a Kent State University football player after an offseason morning workout.

The Portage County coroner’s office released the findings of an autopsy of Tyler Heintz on Monday. Heintz died June 13 after being hospitalized following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

READ MORE: Hyperthermia likely cause in Kent State athlete’s death

Kent State fired a strength and conditioning coach who was at the workout. It says he gave false information about his certification. The coach says he was upfront about his credentials and was working toward certification.

Heintz was an incoming freshman. He was recruited from Kenton High School as an offensive lineman.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s