Kettering athletic director talks heat stroke amid football season

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A coroner ruled extertional heat stroke as the cause for a Kent State University football player’s death on Tuesday.

Tyler Heintz was hospitalized in June after off-season conditioning drills. He was recruited from Kent State from Kenton High School and was entering his freshman year at the university.

Kettering Fairmont High School athletic director (AD) Chris Weaver says hearing about situations like Heintz’ hits close to home.

“Those are always difficult. This is an industry I have been a part of for 14 years and when you see an athlete go down, you look at all the athletes you work with,” said Weaver.

Weaver has been AD at Fairmont for six years and has seen the effects of heat exhaustion first hand.

“We have had players that have gone down due to maybe not properly hydrating or having something to eat,” said Weaver.

One reason he says health is the district’s top priority.

“Our athletic trainers are out there testing humidity levels as they rise. They’ve got little devices they use that can test humidity and determine whether our teams will practice in full pad or just helmets,” said Weaver.

He hopes athletes don’t try to tough it out if they’re not feeling well.

“It’s really important to communicate with your coaches to let them know if you’re not feeling well so we can do something about that.”

For information on heat illness by OHSAA, click here.