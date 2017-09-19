Kettering spends $1.5m on new land

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Kettering shelled out $1.5 million for 300 acres of land at the Miami Valley Research Park.

It’s a sprawling commercial estate that’s already home to businesses like Kodak and tech and research firms.

With the purchase, Kettering now owns undeveloped land to sell to new properties.

The city’s economic development manager Greg Gorsuch dubbed the land, “shovel-ready”.

He said Kettering simply couldn’t pass up an opportunity to acquire new green space.

“This is very important for the city of Kettering,” Gorsuch said. “Being a land-locked community, this gives us an opportunity to bring a lot of new commercial operations that will then increase our tax base and help the Kettering community stay strong.”

Gorsuch said the city will aggressively pursue new tenants.