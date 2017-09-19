Kettering spends $1.5m on new land

By Published:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Kettering shelled out $1.5 million for 300 acres of land at the Miami Valley Research Park.

It’s a sprawling commercial estate that’s already home to businesses like Kodak and tech and research firms.

With the purchase, Kettering now owns undeveloped land to sell to new properties.

The city’s economic development manager Greg Gorsuch dubbed the land, “shovel-ready”.

He said Kettering simply couldn’t pass up an opportunity to acquire new green space.

“This is very important for the city of Kettering,” Gorsuch said. “Being a land-locked community, this gives us an opportunity to bring a lot of new commercial operations that will then increase our tax base and help the Kettering community stay strong.”

Gorsuch said the city will aggressively pursue new tenants.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s