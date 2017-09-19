Local group collects 6,000 pounds of hurricane relief supplies

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A group in Franklin is shipping 6,000 pounds of donated relief supplies to Florida, to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

The category four storm left behind widespread destruction in the sunshine state.

Soap, shampoo, toothpaste, diapers, and bottled water are just some of the items people were asked to donate. It was loaded onto a massive semi-truck that got on the road, Tuesday.

Collection bins were set up inside the police and fire departments,and Franklin schools for the past week.

Andrew Wienhoff of Caring Partners International said they were motivated to help after seeing the damage Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Harvey, left behind.

Heavy rains swallowed roadways and strong winds tore the roofs off of homes.

“It was just flooded. Water damage, everything, house after house. And just miles and miles of road were just completely torn apart. It looked like a war zone,” Wienhoff said.

“Even when we were down in Houston, they asked us where we were from. And we said, ‘We’re just a little town south of Dayton.’ And they said you came how far and you brought all this stuff?’ And they were just completely blown away.”

Caring Partners International teamed up with the Franklin police department to make the donation drive happen.

Chief Russ Whitman said: “We know these people need help. And it’s not just the short term – it’s the long term help… They can’t just run to the corner store and get stuff anymore.”