Man buys toddler stuffed dinosaurs for heartbreaking reason

FORT SMITH, Ark. (WFLA) — A heartbreaking viral Facebook post describes the interaction between a little boy and a man who lost his grandson days earlier.

In the Facebook post, the woman says she and her son Owen were at Target. Owen grabbed three stuffed animal dinosaurs and had a difficult decision on his hands — to pick which single one to keep.

As Owen was trying to decide which dinosaur to keep, Owen yelled hello (as toddlers do in stores) to an older man nearby, according to the post.

Owen and the unnamed man interacted for some time and then, the man pulls out $20, gives it to Owen and says “i just lost my 2 year old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs,” the post states.

Owen made sure to say thank you after the man rubbed his back and walked away.

The post has more than 124,000 shares and 14,000 comments since being shared on Facebook on Saturday.