Minors and tattoos: what the medical field is suggesting to parents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re a parent that’s thinking about allowing your child to get a tattoo or piercing, the American Academy of Pediatrics is sharing a new message.

In Ohio, you must be 18 to get a tattoo. If you are under 18 you can get written permission to get new ink or a piercing.

“Sometimes they push their parents to do it. And the parents give in,” said Jim Collins, the owner of Gem City Tattoo.

Some of the new recommendations put forward by the American Academy of Pediatrics include:

1.Making sure you’re up to date on vaccinations (hepatitis).

2.Making sure the parlor is clean.

3.Check to see if they are using new ink and new needles.

4.The artist should wash their hands and change gloves regularly.

5. Have a plan in case of infection.

Doctor David Roer of the Pediatric Associates of Dayton says this is the first time the medical field is addressing body image in children.

“It’s the first time they really are addressing body image and practice. I think what they came out with is very good for parents . I think parents are trying to find a place to go to talk about this.”

It all comes down to a decision that will likely last a lifetime.

Jim Collins has seen it all and he’s even changed a few minds.

“Hopefully they are making good decisions. Sometimes I have talked the kid and parent out of getting tattoos. Especially if they want them on their forearm,” said Collins.

Collins admits, his business isn’t hurting as more parents allow their younger children to get tattoos.

“This is how I eat. This is how my family eats. Morally I can’t..I don’t want anybody getting something that they shouldn’t get.”

2 NEWS reached out to several parlors and they told us they have their own restrictions on what minors can get and where they can get it.