National U.S. Air Force Museum opens after water pipe bursts at WPAFB

By Published: Updated:
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force (Photo/USAF)
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force (Photo/USAF)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  A national museum in Dayton is back open after reports of a water main break Monday.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force was closed Monday due to a leaking, broken water pipe at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A staff member with the museum says the museum is open Tuesday, but they are advising visitors not to drink the water there.

Click here to see the museum’s hours of operation.

READ MORE: National U.S. Air Force Museum closed due to water main break 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s