National U.S. Air Force Museum opens after water pipe bursts at WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A national museum in Dayton is back open after reports of a water main break Monday.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force was closed Monday due to a leaking, broken water pipe at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

A staff member with the museum says the museum is open Tuesday, but they are advising visitors not to drink the water there.

Click here to see the museum’s hours of operation.

READ MORE: National U.S. Air Force Museum closed due to water main break

The museum will resume operations and open at 9 a.m. this morning. — National Museum USAF (@AFmuseum) September 19, 2017