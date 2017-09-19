Navy chief: budget cuts strain force amid ship crashes

By Published:
In this photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, the U.S guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is seen after a collision, off Johor, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A number of U.S. sailors were missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker early Monday east of Singapore, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy’s 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. (Royal Malaysian Navy via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy’s top officer says that although commanders are ultimately responsible for problems leading to two recent fatal ship collisions — the spike in naval operations combined with budget shortfalls and uncertainty strained his force and made it difficult to do needed training and maintenance.

Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Navy has taken a series of steps to review safety standards, ship certifications and readiness of the force. The increased scrutiny includes ensuring that sailors are well qualified to stand watch and that commanders address “fatigue concerns” and make sure their forces get enough sleep.

Seventeen sailors were killed in two separate ship collisions in the Pacific in recent months, leading to the firing of six senior Navy officers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s