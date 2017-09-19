Ohio effort pushes John and Annie Glenn congressional medal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some state lawmakers in their native Ohio want to see John and Annie Glenn awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

A resolution getting its first airing in the Ohio House Tuesday urges Congress to honor the late astronaut and his widow with the special recognition. It makes the case that the pair deserve the medal because they inspired a generation of Americans through their trials and accomplishments, gave back to the country through public service and “made our nation a better place.”

John Glenn died Dec. 8 at 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth, a long-time Democratic U.S. senator and founder of a public affairs college at Ohio State University.

Annie Glenn, 97, overcame a debilitating stutter to become a leading advocate for Americans with communicative disorders.