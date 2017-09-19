Police: Father shot 2-year-old girl while unloading gun

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man has been arrested after he shot his 2-year-old daughter in the head while trying to unload his handgun.

Akron police said Monday that the 27-year-old is being held in the Summit County jail on a charge of felony child endangering. His daughter remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on Saturday at their Akron home.

Investigators say the man mistakenly fired the gun, believing it was empty, and a bullet traveled through a staircase into a bathroom, where it hit the girl.

