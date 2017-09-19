Police: Man attempts to mail hidden drugs in a toy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspicious package in a Springfield neighborhood led to a narcotics arrest Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious package on the 1120 block of N Bechtle Avenue where they found at least 70 Hydrocodone tablets hidden in a toy.

Officers began to investigate the package after they realized the return address label was incorrect and the package was being shipped to North Carolina.

Detectives and officers identified the suspect as Jason M. Rager and arrested him.

Rager is facing drug charges and his arraignment is scheduled for September 20.