Red Cross holding free ‘Mass Care Boot Camp’

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross is looking for more help from the Miami Valley as southern states recover from the hurricanes and prepare for more.

Thousands of volunteers are already on the ground helping the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

But the recovery is far from over.

With Hurricane Maria on its way to Florida the Red Cross office in Troy is constantly looking for more help.

A class at 9:00 Tuesday morning focuses on disaster assessment fundamentals. There you can learn the basics of a relief operation and how the Red Cross assesses damage.

There is a 1:00 pm “Mass Care Boot Camp” that teaches about disaster cycle services and the fundamentals of caring for a large group of displaced people.

The Red Cross and its partners have already provided more than 930,000 overnight stays in 8 different states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

No pre-registration is required and the classes are free.

If you’d rather give financially you can find a banner at the top of our homepage with a link to donate.

 

