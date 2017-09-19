Red Cross prepares Miami Valley volunteers for disaster relief

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – As already battered regions of the United States prepare for more of hurricane season’s fury, the American Red Cross is also preparing to send more reinforcements.

More than 6,400 Red Cross disaster workers are providing aid in eight states following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and even if Hurricane Maria avoids making landfall in U.S. states and territories, the organizations expects relief efforts to continue through the fall.

Tuesday, the Northern Miami Valley chapter located in Troy hosted several training sessions to prepare new and current volunteers. A morning session explained how workers assess home damages and relief need after fires or natural disasters. An afternoon session, called “Mass Care Boot Camp,” described deployment fundamentals and how to provide aid for a large group of displaced people.

The classes attracted a variety of volunteers, including Majorie Helstern, who said she knew firsthand what it feels like to lose everything. In 1974, when Helstern was seven months pregnant, a tornado destroyed her Indiana farm and killed her two year old daughter.

“When I realized what it was, I grabbed her,” Helstern said, describing the painful memory trying to bring her child to safety. “I started on my escape route that I had always planned. I only got about six feet and then I felt her little arms go away from my neck. That was really hard to deal with.”

Helstern was knocked unconscious during the storm, suffered a head injury and it was several hours after regaining consciousness that she discovered the tornado killed her daughter. She said the Red Cross provided counseling and emergency shelter after the disaster, even helping her find maternity clothing to wear to her daughter’s funeral.

The organization helped Helstern’s family for almost two years after the tornado. The tragedy prompted her to become a nurse and later volunteer with the Red Cross.

“I’ll never forget the kindness that was shown,” Helstern said. “I want to show some that kindness to others.”

After several years of inactive status as a volunteer, the recent hurricanes encouraged Helstern to start volunteering again.

“I don’t want to do if for any glory for myself,” she said. “But as a way to give back to people who are suffering like I did.”

Red Cross Disaster Assessment volunteer Greg Kambitsch lead Tuesday’s class. He said major, high-profile disasters like the recent hurricanes often attract new volunteers or encourage current ones to take on a more active role.

“People want to help,” Kambitsch said. “We have the big Red Cross banner there and this the place to go to…. we see a big surge of help and fortunately a lot of people do stick around and help.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or find more information here.