Sinkhole opens under Florida home

By and Published:

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

APOPKA, Fla. (WDTN) – A sinkhole has opened up under a home in Central Florida. Aerial video shows parts of the home collapsing into the hole.

Hundreds of thousands of customers in Florida are still without power nine days after Hurricane Irma hit.

Electric companies in the state are coming under fire from residents, legislators and local officials about how long it is taking to get power back on. Eight people in a south Florida in a nursing home died last week amid sweltering heat.

Despite the frustrations, experts in the electric industry and utility officials point out that improvements made since Hurricane Wilma hit 12 years ago have meant people waiting less time for their lights to come back on.

Only 25 percent of Florida Power & Light’s customers had power restored within two days of Wilma. This time, company officials said more than 50 percent of customers had power within 48 hours of Irma.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s