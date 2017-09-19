Trump speaks Tuesday at the United Nations.

NEW YORK (NBC NEWS) – President Trump makes his official debut on the world stage today, at the United Nations.

His speech is Tuesday, but he’s already giving a hint what the message will be. – Reform.

President Trump is expected to walk a fine line later this morning

Urging nations to solve problems together: North Korea, Iran, Mideast peace. “I really think we have a chance,” said the president.

While chiding the UN for being inefficient. “The United Nations has not reached its full potential because of bureaucracy and mismanagement,” said President Donald Trump.

Sending a clear message: other countries need to kick in more cash. “We must ensure no one and no member state shoulders a disproportionate share of the burden – and that’s militarily or financially,” said President Donald Trump.

Amid heavy security, President Trump is already making the rounds — with Israel and France.

And a phone call with China’s president: “We discussed trade and a place called North Korea,” said the president.

Today he’ll explain how his “America first” philosophy doesn’t leave everyone else out. “He is going to have to decide whether or not he finds a way to get back into the Paris Climate Change pack, and he’s gonna have to decide if he actually pulls out of the Iran nuclear deal,” said Richard Haas of the Council on Foreign Relations,

And the president will have to explain his direction on North Korea.