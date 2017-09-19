Victim in stable condition after shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called to the 1800 block of North 4th Street just after 1:20 am.

On scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The victim was taken to OSU Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are searching for a suspect in a maroon car that left the scene heading northbound on 4th Street.

The suspect is described as a white man with blonde hair. Police say he was wearing a gray t-shirt.