Woman who faked son’s cancer, may face jail: I’m ‘good mom’

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge in Cincinnati says he needs more information before sentencing a woman who was accused of falsely claiming her young son had terminal cancer, having his head shaved, fraudulently fundraising for him, and pretending to be a doctor.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 40-year-old Monika Burgett’s sentencing is delayed until at least November because a Hamilton County judge wants more details about the counseling that lawyers say Burgett needs.

Burgett says she’s “a good mom” who wouldn’t harm her children. She says she tried therapy to deal with repeatedly misrepresenting herself.

She could face jail time after being convicted last month of misdemeanor child endangering and felony telecommunications fraud.

Testimony indicated her now-5-year-old son has a genetic condition that causes benign growths. He’s living with his father in Austin, Texas.

