Crews battle vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are battling a vacant house fire on Anna Street in Dayton.

Police say someone called 911 just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to report the fire in the first block of Anna Street, near West Second Street. The caller told police heavy smoke was coming from the second floor of the house.

Early reports indicate no one was inside the house when the fire started.

Fire officials said no one was injured in the fire and they expect to releae more information later Wednesday morning.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.