Dayton bridge closed while emergency recovery operation underway

By Published: Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police and fire personnel are searching Wolf Creek Wednesday and a bridge is closed Wednesday afternoon.

Polcie have not said what they are searching for but 2 NEWS has learned a police officer requested the fire department respond to the area of West Riverview Avenue and Philadephia Drive to help with a “recovery.”

The bridge over Wolf Creek is closed by emergency vehicles and polcie can be seen putting crime scene tape up in the area.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when we learn more information.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s