Dean Gillispie sits down in first TV interview since exoneration

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn man wrongly convicted of rape is opening up for the first time since being exonerated.

Dean Gillispie served 20 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of the rapes of three women. He was released in 2011 after getting help from the Ohio Innocence Project. This July, he was officially exonerated of the crimes.

Gillispie has spent the last six years out of prison and re-defining his purpose in life. He’s now on a mission to help others wrongfully convicted. 2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen sat down with him in his first TV interview since being exonerated.

“I had,” Gillispie said. “Just got out.”

Gillispie looked back at the moment he was released from prison after serving 20 years for the rape of 3 women.

“Everyone was telling me,” Gillispie said. “You’re free. You’re free.”

Freedom was something Gillispie knew would one day come followed by his exoneration, which came July 26th in a phone call from his lawyer.

“I said so it’s real. It’s over,” Gillispie said. “And he said, yup.”

Just like that Gillispie’s record was wiped clean, finally proven innocent. A feat with little reward.

“Almost 27 years of fighting this,” Gillispie said. “10s of thousands of pages of briefs and I get two sentences on a paper.”

A life stolen and never given back.

“I’m perfectly happy with where I’m at today,” Gillispie said. “I lost 20 years of my life.”

In spite of that, Gillispie found an escape while in prison.

“This is the type of art,” Gillispie said. “I was doing before I was painting.”

Building dioramas made of out trash collected at the prison. Some of his work is now published in books.

“While I was in prison,” Gillispie said. “That’s the last one I did.”

Paintings of Native Americans are something he never would have dreamed of doing had he not been behind bars.

“If you’re sitting around as long as I have looking for something to do,” Gillispie said. “And you figure out well let me see if I can paint so that’s what happens.”

Not only an artist, but a builder. He’s restored this Air Stream camper since being released. He now travels the country camping and travels the world fighting for the innocence of people just like him.

“It justifies for me why I spent so much time,” Gillispie said. “In prison to be able to educate people about the problem.”

Gillispie dedicates much his time traveling to talk about the Ohio Innocence Project and raising awareness about wrongful conviction. He’ll be speaking Thursday at Wittenberg University. For more information on the event, click here.