Dunbar names new basketball coach

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dunbar Boys Basketball Team has a new head coach.

The Dayton Public School Board approved the hiring of Charles Taylor. The board voted 4-2 with one abstention to hire Taylor.

It’s the first time in 13 years Dunbar will have a new head coach.

Taylor is a graduate of Roth High School, where he played on the 1981 state championship basketball team.

Most recently, Taylor coached AAU and the Stivers Middle School Boys Basketball Team.

Dunbar’s boys and girls teams had been coached by Peter Pullen who is considered responsible for bringing Dunbar boys basketball to powerhouse status, which included NBA players Daequan Cook and Norris Cole. Under Pullen’s leadership, the Wolverines also won 4 Division II state championships and placed in the final four, six times.

In a release from DPS, the board issued the following statement about Taylor’s hiring:

“It is Dayton School Board policy that each season, coaches are required to re-apply for their jobs. This year, Mr. Taylor also bid for the Dunbar boys basketball coaching position. Each candidate was given two interviews by a team that included a Dunbar teacher, the building’s athletics director, its principal, assistant principals and the district’s athletics director. The points that were tallied gave Mr. Taylor the advantage.”