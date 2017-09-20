Father, son arrested after transporting over 90 pounds of marijuana into Virginia Beach

WAVY Staff Published:
WAVY Photo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A father and son have been arrested in a case involving the transportation of a large amount of marijuana.

According to court documents, on August 25, an officer received a tip that a large amount of marijuana was going to be transported from California to Virginia Beach. The tip included that the suspects would be staying at the Extended Stay Hotel on Bonney Road.

Special Investigations then conducted surveillance and saw the vehicle in question, a black Nissan Murano with a Florida license plate, pull into the parking lot. The suspects then went into a room and detectives screened the vehicle and found the presences of narcotics.

When the suspects came out of the room to go back to the vehicle, they were detained by detectives. A search of the vehicle found 94 pounds of marijuana concealed in multiple duffel bags and suitcases.

Feliz Lopez Nunez, 47, and his son, Anthony Lopez-Villanueva, 19, were then arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and transporting marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s