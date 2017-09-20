Father, son arrested after transporting over 90 pounds of marijuana into Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A father and son have been arrested in a case involving the transportation of a large amount of marijuana.

According to court documents, on August 25, an officer received a tip that a large amount of marijuana was going to be transported from California to Virginia Beach. The tip included that the suspects would be staying at the Extended Stay Hotel on Bonney Road.

Special Investigations then conducted surveillance and saw the vehicle in question, a black Nissan Murano with a Florida license plate, pull into the parking lot. The suspects then went into a room and detectives screened the vehicle and found the presences of narcotics.

When the suspects came out of the room to go back to the vehicle, they were detained by detectives. A search of the vehicle found 94 pounds of marijuana concealed in multiple duffel bags and suitcases.

Feliz Lopez Nunez, 47, and his son, Anthony Lopez-Villanueva, 19, were then arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and transporting marijuana into the Commonwealth of Virginia.