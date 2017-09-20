Greenon Local one step closer to building $54M new school

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenon local school district is one step closer to transitioning from a three building school system to having K-12 students all under one roof.

The district hosted a community forum Wednesday to give residents a chance to weigh in on their new $54 million dollar school.

The proposed K-12 school will be built right next to the middle school. Indian Valley Intermediate will remain open during construction.

Once the new school opens and the old facilities will close, but they do intend on keeping some parts of the high school.

The new construction is being paid for in part thanks to voters approving a $29.5 million bond issue in May. The school expects to get another $6.5 million in a sale in November. The state will provide an additional $18 million through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

School leaders toured several local district with newly constructed buildings to get a get design ideas. Superintendent Brad Silvus said they’re still trying to decide if the facility will be an expansive single floor building or a two story structure. Other design elements being considers is how to effectively separate the elementary school students from the older kids.

School leaders say the new facility will open 2021.