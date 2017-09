MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local amusement park will look a little different starting Friday, September 22.

Halloween Haunt returns to Kings Island for 6 weekends with two new scare zones, ghouls, clowns, vampires, werewolves and much more.

Admission is free for 2017 Gold and Platinum passholders and regular tickets for the event will be $31.99

