Kroger announces end of grocery waste to fight hunger

By Published:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – The Kroger Co., which donated nearly 1.3 million meals through food banks last year, says its new national effort is aimed at helping end hunger and eliminating waste across the grocery company by 2025.

Chief Executive Rodney McMullen says more than 40 percent of the food produced in the U.S. isn’t consumed and an estimated 72 billion pounds goes to landfills annually.

He says no food in their stores should be wasted and no families in those communities going hungry.

The company has requested ideas to carry out its “Zero Hunger/Zero Waste” plan.

Federal data show 12 percent of households or 41 million Americans with “food insecurity” last year, with West Virginia above the national average.

Kroger lists stores in 30 states.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s