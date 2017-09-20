Local nurse helps Hurricane Irma victims

SAINT PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) – One local nurse in Florida helping Hurricane Irma victims back on their feet.

Faith Weinert is a nurse at Graham Local Schools who says she felt a call to action to help the people hurting after the hurricane.

“It’s almost like rogue nursing. We are on the front line. Nursing at its rawest,” said Weinert.

She says being down in the trenches is where she needs to be.

“It’s a part of me. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

The whole experience for Weinert has shed light on what people are capable of doing in times of tragedy.

“There are all kinds of people from different walks of life living together in one room. There has been a lot of stories of people helping others and trying to make sure they are taken care of,” said Weinert.

Meanwhile, her co-workers and students can’t wait to hear her stories from Florida.

“It has just been an inspiration for me. You don’t have to go to Florida. You don’t have to go to where a disaster is to serve. You can serve anywhere, locally. Just by our people here, helping while she is gone, it’s community service,” said Don Burley, the Director of Operations at Graham Schools.

Weinert expects to be home sometime next week.

