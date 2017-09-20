Meijer looks to fill 100 positions at Troy job fair

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Meijer partnered with CareSource to fill dozens of job openings at its Tipp City distribution center.

Wednesday, the Ohio Means Jobs office in Troy hosted a hiring event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to attract new employees.

Piqua resident Doug Amheiser was looking for a career change and said the job landscape has changed dramatically since his last search.

“It used to be that you go knock on a lot of doors and hand out a lot of resumes. Now you just hand everything over to the internet,” Amheiser said.

Amerheiser said he had been using the Ohio Means Jobs website to search for opportunities and was attracted to the prospect of a guaranteed interview at the Meijer event.

CareSource Life Coaches were on hand at the hiring fair to help workers craft resumes and cover letters and walk them through an online application process. Life Services director Jesse Reed said the most employable workers are typically the ones with positive outlooks.

“Beyond the resume, beyond the application, beyond the interview, it’s kind of just showing up with a can-do attitude and wanting to work,” said Reed.

