Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Dayton man

Charles Romine missing adult alert/Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have issued a Missing Endangered Adult alert for a Dayton man.

Authorities say 71-year-old Charles Romine has been missing since Monday, September 18th.

Romine is 6’3” tall weighing 175 pounds. Authorities say he is blind with cataracts.

Police say Romine is known to frequent the area of S. Main Street in downtown Dayton, near CJ High School and the BP station.

He also routinely takes RTA Bus #9 from the Job Center to downtown Dayton.

If anyone sees Charles Romine or knows where he is, police ask them to call 911.

