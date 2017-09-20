No seat belts in Greenville ejection crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the drivers of two vehicles involved in a crash in Greenville weren’t wearing seat belts.

One of those drivers was ejected from his vehicle in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Greenville Celina Road.

I:t happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say a Chevy Cavaiier was going east on Greenville Celina Road. The driver ran a stop sign and hit a Chevy Cobalt going south on U.S. 127.

The driver of the Cavalier was ejected from his car. He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities haven’t released his condition.

The driver of the Cobalt was taken to Wayne Hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at teh scene by Greenville Rescue, Greenville Twp. Fire, and Careflight.