Ohio mom jailed after daughter run over with car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus, Ohio woman is in jail after allegedly intentionally running over her 17-year-old daughter with her car.

Ebony Woody, 34, appeared in front of a judge Tuesday morning where she was charged with felonious assault, felonious vehicular assault, felonious endangering children and driving under a suspended license.

The incident happened just before 8 am Monday. Woody and her daughter were arguing. As a punishment, woody demanded that the teen stay home from school. When the daughter refused and left the house without Woody’s approval, police say Woody got in her car chased her daughter down the street, drove over a curb, striking her daughter. She then backed up her vehicle and ran over the teen again.