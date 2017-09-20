Ohio police say 3 dead in crash after fleeing traffic stop

Published:
(WLWT Photo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say three people have been killed after a car crashed into a tree when the driver fled an early morning traffic stop.

Authorities say the crash occurred early Wednesday in Cincinnati’s Carthage neighborhood after an attempted traffic stop in Springfield Township. Three bodies were found inside the mangled vehicle.

Springfield Township police plan to release more details Wednesday.

WLWT-TV reports police lost sight of the car during the chase and that the car struck a parked SUV before hitting a tree and landing on its side.

Authorities haven’t identified those killed in the crash.

