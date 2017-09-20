Ohio Somali community shocked by teen’s slaying

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy has shaken Columbus’ community of Somali refugees.

The Dispatch reports Mohamed Abdulkadir was found shot to death Monday afternoon in the driveway of a Columbus home.

Residents and family have told The Dispatch that Mohamed came home after classes at Licking Heights High School and then walked to a subdivision to possibly play basketball with friends.

Columbus emergency crews responded after an anonymous call about a drive-by shooting. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Columbus police homicide supervisor said he couldn’t confirm whether Mohamed was killed during a drive-by and wouldn’t provide any details about the slaying.

A man who lives across the street from the teen’s family said the community is shocked by what happened.