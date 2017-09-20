Police investigate stabbing at Trotwood apartment

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at an apartment in Trotwood.

The incident happened just before midnight in the 300 block of Outer Belle Drive at the Wingate at Belle Meadows Apartment complex.

Authorities say multiple medics were sent to the scene after the stabbing was reported.

There’s no word on the condition of the woman who was stabbed. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Authorities haven’t released any suspect information yet.

The stabbing remains under investigation.