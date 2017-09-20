Children found safe, suspect arrested after Columbus Amber Alert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a man accused of taking three kids along with a SUV from a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 1:34pm, Wednesday, three children were inside a 2007 blue GMC Suburban with Ohio license plate GZX5493 when it was stolen from a gas station in the 1800 block of E. Hudson Street.

Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend stole the vehicle, and the children do not belong to him.

Police say they took 31-year-old Dustin Joseph Ray into custody on Myrtle Avenue.

All three children were found safe.

AMBER ALERT: We're looking 4 31yo Dustin Joseph Ray believed to be w/3 kids ages 2, 4 & 6 in dark blue Chevy Suburban. CPD:911. #AmberAlert pic.twitter.com/R4HlhD0big — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 20, 2017