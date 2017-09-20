St. Louis police investigating Facebook meme

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say they’re investigating whether an officer responded to a protester’s Facebook post with a meme equating the Black Lives Matter movement with domestic terrorism.

City resident Lisa Clancy said Tuesday she reported the meme to police after it was posted in response to her reflections about participating in a Friday night protest in the Central West End district.

Protests have followed last week’s acquittal of a white former police officer for the fatal shooting of a black suspect in 2011.

Clancy said her Facebook posting prompted “hateful” responses Saturday including the anti-Black Lives Matter meme. She said a Google search suggested the poster could be a police officer.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said during a news conference Tuesday that she disagreed with the meme’s message.

