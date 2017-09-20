Teen involved in Ronnie Bowers shooting death sentenced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor said Wednesday a teen who was prosecuted in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers is sentenced to serve a minimum of on year up until he turns 21-year-old at the Department of Youth Services for violating the terms of his probation.

According to the press release form the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the teen pled to one count of Tampering With Evidence and other charges.The teen was released from the Center of Adolescent Services and placed on probation by a judge who ordered the teen to not use any social media while being detained at home.

The teen went home that same day and used social media and his probation officer filed the teen’s violation, according to the press release form the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “Obviously, this defendant did not appreciate the leniency he received when the judge granted him probation and did not act responsibly in violating the terms of his probation the very same day he was released.”