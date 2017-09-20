Warren Co. Prosecutor to update hot car death investigation

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Prosecutor will release new information about the death of a 15-month-old earlier this year.

David P. Fornshell is holding a press conference on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss developments in the investigation.

Sofia Aveiro died on August 23rd in Mason after being left in a hot car.

Aveiro’s body was found in a vehicle parked in the Proctor & Gamble Mason parking lot.

The mother of the 15-month-old baby told police she usually dropped Sofia off at daycare but was running late to work.

Investigators say the father of Sofia was going to pick her up from daycare but was told Sofia was not there. The mother was contacted, before she found the child a short time later near the rear seat of the vehicle.

The City of Mason Police and Fire Departments attempted to save Sofia’s life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of 15-month-old Sofia Aveiro issued a statement through P&G:

“Words cannot express the depth of despair we feel at the loss of our baby girl Sofia. Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Sofia would say that she was truly a blessed child who brought smiles, joy and happiness to everyone. We are grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for prayers, patience and privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.”

2 NEWS will have a crew in Lebanon, and will stream the press conference live on http://www.wdtn.com.