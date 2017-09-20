WSU students respond to anti-abortion activists on campus

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A pro-life group based in Columbus took their message to Wright State University’s campus Wednesday.

“Created Equal” anti- abortion activists set up signs showing graphic images in the quad from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Students and staff were notified by e-mail that the group would be demonstrating on campus.

“When we got the e-mail around six this morning we decided to come out here and show why being pro-choice is important,” said WSU sophomore, Abigail Leblanc.

Both groups stood several feet away from each other and were respectful throughout the duration.

“We see abortion as one of the biggest human rights violations of our day. So it would be great to see someone on the other side of that come to realize that and see abortion for what it is,” said Created Equal anti-abortion activist Emmarsyn Mysko.

Mysko believes most people who get abortions are in college and explains that’s why “Created Equal” visits universities around the state.