“America’s Got Talent” crowns new champion

(NBC) “America’s Got Talent” has crowned its newest winner.

Singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer made a big first impression on AGT’s opening night, and on the show’s season finale, she made a lasting one.

With a record 52 million votes cast, viewers chose the 12-year-old as the new “America’s Got Talent” champion.

“Honestly, I have no words. I’m just so happy and blessed,” she said. “The man upstairs blessed me with this title and I’m so, so excited and happy that I can’t stop crying.”

The Oklahoma City youngster wins a million dollars and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: ‘America’s Got Talent’ holding auditions in Cincinnati this November