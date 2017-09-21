Body pulled from Dayton river identified as missing man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning the man pulled from Wolf Creek Wednesday is the man reported missing since Monday.
71-year-old Charles Romine was pulled from the river around 5:20 pm Wednesday at the Philadelphia Drive bridge over Wolf Creek.
Police had learned Romine may have been in that area and had been searching the river banks.
A Dayton Police Office called for the fire department to make a recovery around 4:30 pm Wednesday.
READ MORE: Body pulled from Dayton river believed to be missing elderly man
Romine was last seen on September 18 and a Missing Endangered Adult alert was issued Wednesday morning.
READ MORE: Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Dayton man
Police are still investigating the death but say foul play is not suspected.