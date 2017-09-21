Body pulled from Dayton river identified as missing man

Charles Romine missing adult alert/Dayton Police Department

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning the man pulled from Wolf Creek Wednesday is the man reported missing since Monday.

71-year-old Charles Romine was pulled from the river around 5:20 pm Wednesday at the Philadelphia Drive bridge over Wolf Creek.

Police had learned Romine may have been in that area and had been searching the river banks.

A Dayton Police Office called for the fire department to make a recovery around 4:30 pm Wednesday.

Romine was last seen on September 18 and a Missing Endangered Adult alert was issued Wednesday morning.

Police are still investigating the death but say foul play is not suspected.

