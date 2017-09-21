Caught on cam: Autistic student attacked

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan mother is demanding answers after her autistic son was attacked by another child with special needs on a Walled Lake school bus.

School bus video shows the other child attacking her son.

“It was the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” Val McFarland said.

Cal McFarland is a nonverbal child, so he couldn’t tell his parents what happened when he got off the bus with scars.

Cal’s parents are concerned for his health and want to know why they weren’t told about it. The parents believe the school district and the bus company not only downplayed what happened on the bus, but tried to cover it up.

Only after demanding to see the bus video did they learn the true extent of the attack their son experienced on his ride home.

“It boggles my mind,” Kevin McFarland said. “They wouldn’t say something. I don’t know what they were thinking.”