City of Xenia one step closer to annexing Central State University

Central State University
Central State University (WDTN Photo)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia is one step closer to annexing Central State University.

Xenia City Council recently voted in favor of a pre-annexation agreement with the university, which is the first of three steps to seal the deal.

CSU officials told 2 NEWS the partnership will save the university $200,000 annually.

Xenia city manager Brent Merriman said they will take over the police, fire, street maintenance, water, sewage, etc. the responsibilities for CSU.  In return, the city stands to add a little more than $150,000 in annual income tax revenue.  Merriman said the partnership is a win win for both the university and the city.

“It really provides opportunities for not only tax base growth for the city of Xenia, but it also provides opportunities for us to work with them for workforce development, internship creation opportunity and just a whole host of opportunities that can help bolster our local economy,” Merriman said.

If all goes according to plan, the annexation will take affect 2019 and the university will be included within the corporate city limits while retaining their current mailing address.

