Dominica official describes Maria’s damage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dominica Tourism Minister Robert Tonge (TUNG) is describing his badly damaged country three days after Hurricane Maria made landfall in the eastern Caribbean island.
An update from Tonge says the capital of Roseau still has severe flooding and there’s heavy damage throughout the city.
The hospital and a community center both lost roofs. One of two airports serving the country is inoperable while the other is expected to be operational in the coming days. An estimated 95 percent of the roofs were blown off in some towns, including Mahaut and Portsmouth.
There are at least nine communities that no one has any information about because they’re cut off and most communications are down in the country.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is expected to speak from the island of Antigua later Thursday.
A number of people remain missing.