Former Ohio State football star shares life lessons with Piqua 6th graders

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Speaking to a group of sixth grade students at Piqua Central Intermediate School wasn’t what Maurice Clarett imagined himself doing when the former Ohio State running back helped win his team a national championship. It wasn’t what he imagined for himself when he was arrested for aggravated robbery in 2006, either.

Clarett, now 33, said Thursday he hoped the crowd at PCIS would learn something from his mistakes that he wished he learned when he was in sixth grade.

“That’s when you’re really starting to choose what you want to do, who it is you want to hang around and how you want to be perceived by your peers,” Clarett said. “Hopefully you can get this messaging, you get the education, the academia and hopefully those things become important.”

Clarett only played one full season with Ohio State before he was sidelined by a series of crimes.

In 2006, he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and spent the following three and a half years in prison.

Through counseling during and after his incarceration, Clarett said he started addressing mental health and substance abuse issues, and living a more responsible life.

Now, Clarett speaks to adults and students across the country about his experiences and stresses two lessons.

“The first one is show me your friends and I’ll show you your future,” Clarett said. “The second thing I try to drive home is please understand that your habits create your future.”

While the future can feel a long way off for a sixth grader, many of the PCIS student said they understood Clarett’s messages.

Emily Mantooth said Clarett’s emphasis on mental health resonated with her.

“No matter what state you’re in, you should never go the bad way. Always go the right way, always get help if you need it,” Mantooth said.

Mantooth’s classmate added, “If you doubt yourself, always try to keep yourself up and never give up.”

You can find more information about Clarett’s story and lessons here.