Indiana Task Force 1 heading back to hurricane zone

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 are heading back into the hurricane zone.

A group of 27 task force members will leave from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Thursday morning.

They’ll be going to areas affected by Hurricane Maria.

It’s the third time in the past month the crew is responding to a hurricane, after assistance with Harvey and Irma.

They’ll be moving through damaged structures, looking for people who need help, and making sure everyone is found.

“This particular mission, the way we are configured, we are going to be light and fast so we will be primarily search, perhaps even going door to door, checking on those that didn’t shelter in place or evacuate,” Battalion Chief Tom Neal from the Indianapolis Fire Department said. “It’s a little different when you are on an island to try and evacuate from a storm that covers an entire island as it comes ashore.”

Indiana Task Force 1 expects to be gone from 2 to 3 weeks.

