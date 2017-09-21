Irma triggers Florida sinkholes

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

(WESH) Part of an Apopka, Florida home is still standing after a sinkhole opened beneath it earlier this week.

READ MORE: Sinkhole opens under Florida home

Dr. Manoj Chopra of the University of Central Florida says water from Hurricane Irma helped create the sinkhole.

“Because of the sudden increase in water levels, it causes a tremendous pressure. So these things happen suddenly,” Chopra said.

Apopka, Chorpa said, is prone to sinkholes because of the depth of its surface and underground springs.

Chorpa expects more sinkholes could open up in the area.