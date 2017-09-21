Police: Stand-off places nearby school on lockdown

FRANKLIN,Ohio (WDTN) – A large police presence surrounds a house in Franklin as negotiators talk to an Army Veteran who is threatening suicide.

According the Franklin Police Department, the resident lives across from the Franklin Junior High School and school officials have put the school on lockdown.

The school sent text to parents that said, “Attention: Hampton Bennett and Franklin Junior High School are on a lockdown due to the police department handling a situation in the close proximity to the schools. Classes are in session and going on as normal.”

The Franklin Police Department confirmed police units are out at a residence on sixth street.

