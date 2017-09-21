Local red cross volunteers in Puerto Rico

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers from the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Red Cross are still on the ground in Florida, Texas, and even the Caribbean providing help.

In Puerto Rico, streets are flooded and homes are without electricity.

Dayton Red Cross executive director Cory Paul said volunteers from the Miami Valley are there providing relief after riding out the storm with residents.

He said: “I have seen volunteer pictures of volunteers that are in Puerto Rico right now that are huddled in the hallway, riding it out with the families that we’re serving.”

Hurricane Maria is now churning off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

It’s already left much destruction in its wake.

In Puerto Rico, the powerful storm knocked out power to the entire island.

Heavy rains flooded streets and strong winds flattened trees and destroyed buildings.

Paul said red cross shelters there have been activated, and shelters for those affected by Harvey and Irma continue to operate.

“Three hundred and eighty people stayed in shelters last night in Harvey, 1,200 from Maria and Irma combined,” Paul said. “So you have about 1,600 people who stayed in shelters last night in all three disasters.”

Paul said the Dayton Red Cross is still accepting applications for volunteers.

He said a training session will be held next Wednesday at the Dayton Red Cross.

“We have basically what we call a mass care boot-camp,” Paul said. “You learn sheltering, you learn feeding, you learn the red cross fundamentals, and the way to really get used to a disaster because you’re not staying in hotels while you’re down there, you’re staying in a shelter or you’re really kind of living the disaster along side the people that you serve.”

Those interested in attending the boot-camp are asked to first submit an application online on the Red Cross website.