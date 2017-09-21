Man reunites with woman he found as a baby

(CNN) – After years of wondering about her past, Susan Mote returned to Bridgeport Thursday.
She is the baby in the newspapers and Bob Halstead found her bundled up in a box.
Marie Halstead will never forget the day her then-teenage son made the discovery.
“Bobby stopped and looked, he thought it was a doll. She raised her arm. He runs home, I was here in the kitchen, and says ‘mom, mom i found a baby.’ and sure enough there she was in the hedges in a hat box.”
There was an emotional reunion between Bob Halstead and Susan Mote.
“Thank you so much. It’s the biggest moment.”
For Mote, who is now a nurse, today has been a day of healing.
“i almost feel complete and I never felt complete. Even if i don’t find my birth parents, filled in that gap I never knew about.”
Mote says she feels like she gained an entire family coming home to the Halsteads.